Pet food recall in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A recall has been issued for some raw turkey pet food sold in Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Agriculture says samples from Woody’s Pet Food Deli tested positive for Salmonella. The recalled product was sold in five-pound plastic containers labeled “Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Free Range Turkey” at locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Woodbury. The containers have the following “use by” dates:

- 1/10/20

- 1/12/20

- 1/15/20

No other Woody’s Pet Food Deli products are included in this recall. Anyone who bought this food should throw it out or take it back for a full refund.

This recall comes after a human case of Salmonella linked to the pet food.

In February 2018, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Department of Health investigated two other cases of Salmonella that matched this outbreak strain and were linked to raw ground turkey pet food from a different manufacturer.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever. They usually appear within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure. About 28 percent of infections require hospitalization.