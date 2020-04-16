Pet adoptions are on the rise as the pandemic continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're working from home, you might find yourself wanting to adopt a pet. That's what Paws and Claws Humane Society is seeing right now. Just last month, they adopted out 64 dogs and 54 cats. Now, they're bringing in dogs from other rescues to help them find homes.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Because some people are home more often now, that might give you some extra time to dedicate to a furry friend than before. While you're home with your new pet, that helps them get used to you and their new surroundings quicker. Director at Paws and Claws Humane Society, Tanya Johnson, said you can benefit from having a pet more than you might think. "You don't want to get rid of your pet because they kind of is comforting to you, they're part of the family," said Johnson. "I think just having a pet is stress relief in itself."

Johsnson explained if you're struggling as a pet owner right now, there are options available to help you out. Paws and Claws Humane Society has free dog and cat food available to pick up if you aren't able to avoid it. Johnson said as long as it's on the shelf, they'll continue giving it away.

Paws and Claws Humane Society is holding private appointments right now if you're interested in adopting a dog or cat. You can give them a call ahead of time to schedule a visit.