Pest control services are on the rise during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pest control services are on the rise right now and KIMT is learning that's causing one Rochester business to grow.

Lemke Pest Control takes care of any insects, mice or mold you have in your home. The owner, Scott Lemke, said he's up 30% already this year compared to this time last year. He said he even had to bring in family members to help with answering phone calls and scheduling appointments. Although, he wasn't expecting that to be the case a few months ago. "At the beginning of this COVID crisis, I was really worried because I was losing some customers due to furloughs and all of that," Lemke said. "But I actually got them back."

A big reason why pest control services are up right now is because people are home a lot more, they're noticing things around the house they didn't see before. If that's you and you can't get an appointment right away, Lemke said to have some patience! He doesn't recommend you trying to get rid of the problem yourself. "I can't tell you how many times I've seen people try to do it on their own and they over apply and they're causing themselves more harm than good," explained Lemke. "So I really recommend them just wait until they can get the professional help that they need because we are trained, we are licensed and we know how to make sure we're doing it in a safe manner." When they go into customers homes, they take extra precautionary steps, like wearing gloves, social distancing and of course they're all wearing masks.

Lemke said he's grateful to be expanding his business during the pandemic, but he feels for the small business owners who had to close their doors. He explained he wouldn't be here without the support from the community.