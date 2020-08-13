Clear

Pest control services are on the rise during the pandemic

As more people are staying at home right now because of the ongoing pandemic, they're finding out so are some unwanted guests, like mice and insects.

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 9:34 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pest control services are on the rise right now and KIMT is learning that's causing one Rochester business to grow.

Lemke Pest Control takes care of any insects, mice or mold you have in your home. The owner, Scott Lemke, said he's up 30% already this year compared to this time last year. He said he even had to bring in family members to help with answering phone calls and scheduling appointments. Although, he wasn't expecting that to be the case a few months ago. "At the beginning of this COVID crisis, I was really worried because I was losing some customers due to furloughs and all of that," Lemke said. "But I actually got them back."

A big reason why pest control services are up right now is because people are home a lot more, they're noticing things around the house they didn't see before. If that's you and you can't get an appointment right away, Lemke said to have some patience! He doesn't recommend you trying to get rid of the problem yourself. "I can't tell you how many times I've seen people try to do it on their own and they over apply and they're causing themselves more harm than good," explained Lemke. "So I really recommend them just wait until they can get the professional help that they need because we are trained, we are licensed and we know how to make sure we're doing it in a safe manner." When they go into customers homes, they take extra precautionary steps, like wearing gloves, social distancing and of course they're all wearing masks.

Lemke said he's grateful to be expanding his business during the pandemic, but he feels for the small business owners who had to close their doors. He explained he wouldn't be here without the support from the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 62303

Reported Deaths: 1724
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19677840
Ramsey7775269
Dakota4558106
Anoka3792115
Stearns291320
Washington219247
Olmsted178123
Nobles17736
Scott160822
Mower11072
Rice10428
Blue Earth9415
Wright9035
Carver8903
Clay79240
Sherburne73710
Kandiyohi7051
St. Louis60020
Todd4292
Lyon4253
Freeborn3601
Nicollet35113
Steele3512
Watonwan3281
Benton3233
Winona26516
Beltrami2490
Crow Wing24614
Le Sueur2301
Martin2095
McLeod2080
Chisago2071
Goodhue2029
Otter Tail1983
Cottonwood1770
Becker1611
Pipestone1589
Polk1564
Waseca1490
Itasca14612
Carlton1450
Douglas1442
Unassigned13346
Dodge1310
Isanti1310
Pine1290
Murray1241
Chippewa1091
Morrison931
Wabasha920
Brown892
Faribault890
Meeker872
Rock850
Sibley842
Koochiching803
Jackson790
Cass762
Pennington751
Mille Lacs723
Fillmore710
Renville675
Lincoln590
Grant563
Swift551
Roseau530
Yellow Medicine520
Pope480
Houston440
Aitkin401
Norman400
Kanabec372
Redwood360
Hubbard350
Wilkin353
Marshall290
Mahnomen271
Wadena270
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake220
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle80
Cook50
Lake of the Woods40
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49830

Reported Deaths: 948
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10535208
Woodbury375452
Black Hawk318066
Linn244588
Johnson212320
Dallas191335
Buena Vista179712
Scott175814
Dubuque172231
Marshall145226
Pottawattamie135029
Story118115
Wapello92733
Muscatine85748
Webster8428
Crawford7363
Sioux6503
Cerro Gordo64417
Warren5821
Tama55629
Jasper48427
Wright4781
Plymouth47412
Clinton4214
Dickinson3854
Louisa37814
Washington30510
Boone2663
Hamilton2521
Franklin24812
Bremer2317
Clarke2063
Clay2031
Carroll1962
Des Moines1942
Emmet1934
Shelby1871
Hardin1850
Marion1770
Floyd1633
Benton1601
Poweshiek1598
Allamakee1584
Jackson1581
Mahaska14217
Guthrie1375
Henry1364
Cedar1351
Jones1342
Buchanan1301
Butler1272
Madison1272
Delaware1231
Hancock1232
Humboldt1221
Lee1214
Lyon1192
Pocahontas1182
Cherokee1101
Harrison1101
Clayton1083
Taylor1000
Iowa971
Winneshiek971
Page960
Kossuth950
Mills931
Monona910
Palo Alto900
Winnebago890
Jefferson870
Calhoun862
Fayette860
Sac860
Osceola850
Cass821
Grundy821
Mitchell800
Union781
Monroe748
Lucas734
Worth680
Davis612
Montgomery604
Chickasaw560
Appanoose523
Howard500
Fremont440
Greene420
Keokuk391
Van Buren361
Adair340
Ida320
Audubon291
Decatur260
Ringgold231
Wayne201
Adams170
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
One more chance for rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 8/13

Image

Dental offices adjusting to the Pandemic

Image

Pest control services on the rise

Image

MSHSL releases guidelines for fall training sessions

Image

Hagedorn Introduces Livestock Relief Bill

Image

A Closer Look at Boating Safety

Image

Funding child care during the work week

Image

Rochester leaders consider their successors

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Sara;s 6pm Forecast - Wednesday

Community Events