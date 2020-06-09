Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

'Persons of interest' sought for Minneapolis riot fires

Law enforcement asking for public's help in identifying and locating them.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 12 Images

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding “persons of interest” in the violent riots that set fire to several locations in Minneapolis.

Authorities say these individuals are connected to fires at the Minnesota Transitions Charter School, Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, the Auto Zone, and a number of other businesses.

“Progress has been steady in the Minneapolis fire investigations, and we are at a point where we need help identifying people,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeff Reed, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “These arsons are adversely impacting our communities, business owners, employees and their families. ATF is committed to working with our local, state, and federal partners to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Response Team, along with the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Fire Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are cooperating in this investigation.

Anyone with information on the identification and whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app. When using Report It, select “ATF - St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency.

Investigators are still looking to the public for photos or videos from the nights of unrest the Twin Cities, specifically photos or videos of people starting fires or adding additional material or accelerants to any of the business property fires in the Twin Cities.

Law enforcement says new persons of interests are being developed almost daily. ATF St. Paul Field Division will post new persons of interest as they become available on its Twitter account at @ATFStPaul.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27886

Reported Deaths: 1197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9372676
Ramsey3507155
Stearns207016
Nobles15925
Anoka158582
Dakota150465
Washington72137
Olmsted71112
Rice5763
Kandiyohi5211
Mower5042
Scott4862
Clay46230
Wright3582
Todd3502
Sherburne2542
Carver2502
Benton1883
Freeborn1770
Steele1720
Blue Earth1520
Martin1375
Lyon1332
St. Louis11914
Pine930
Cottonwood900
Nicollet8911
Unassigned8711
Winona8515
Watonwan830
Crow Wing825
Carlton770
Goodhue777
Otter Tail761
Chisago701
Polk642
Itasca5611
Dodge550
Chippewa521
Morrison510
Le Sueur491
Douglas470
Meeker461
Becker440
McLeod430
Jackson420
Murray410
Isanti390
Pennington340
Waseca300
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Sibley190
Brown182
Norman150
Pipestone140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Big Stone120
Aitkin120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Renville80
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Grant50
Traverse50
Hubbard40
Roseau40
Red Lake40
Houston30
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21662

Reported Deaths: 605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4741143
Woodbury291537
Black Hawk179450
Buena Vista11422
Linn98580
Dallas95926
Marshall92418
Wapello64318
Johnson6268
Crawford5732
Muscatine56641
Tama41529
Scott38710
Dubuque36421
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie34310
Sioux3190
Jasper27417
Wright2420
Washington2009
Warren1741
Plymouth1632
Story1491
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10013
Poweshiek938
Hamilton830
Webster811
Boone770
Clarke751
Henry742
Bremer726
Des Moines702
Taylor670
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Dickinson510
Cedar501
Cherokee460
Benton441
Monroe436
Osceola380
Shelby380
Jones370
Jefferson360
Marion350
Cerro Gordo341
Buchanan341
Clay340
Clayton343
Iowa330
Hardin320
Lee310
Emmet310
Franklin300
Sac300
Madison292
Fayette280
Davis280
Monona270
Harrison260
Lyon260
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Hancock220
Mills200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Grundy190
Floyd191
Carroll171
Appanoose173
Butler161
Page160
Kossuth160
Ida150
Keokuk150
Jackson140
Calhoun140
Greene140
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Audubon131
Howard120
Winnebago110
Union110
Van Buren100
Adair90
Montgomery92
Palo Alto70
Adams70
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Unassigned40
Worth30
Wayne20
Decatur20
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Researcher named Bush Fellow

Image

Tracking potential flooding in North Iowa

Image

Complete Auto Repair doing essential work

Image

Ethanol Industry Comeback?

Image

Rochester Police Policy oversight meeting

Image

Reopening: What does that mean for apartments?

Image

Racing for a vaccine

Image

Reopening: next phase

Image

Changes to payroll protection program

Image

Roller City Reopens Friday

Community Events