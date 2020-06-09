'Persons of interest' sought for Minneapolis riot fires

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding “persons of interest” in the violent riots that set fire to several locations in Minneapolis.

Authorities say these individuals are connected to fires at the Minnesota Transitions Charter School, Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, the Auto Zone, and a number of other businesses.

“Progress has been steady in the Minneapolis fire investigations, and we are at a point where we need help identifying people,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeff Reed, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “These arsons are adversely impacting our communities, business owners, employees and their families. ATF is committed to working with our local, state, and federal partners to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Response Team, along with the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Fire Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are cooperating in this investigation.

Anyone with information on the identification and whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app. When using Report It, select “ATF - St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency.

Investigators are still looking to the public for photos or videos from the nights of unrest the Twin Cities, specifically photos or videos of people starting fires or adding additional material or accelerants to any of the business property fires in the Twin Cities.

Law enforcement says new persons of interests are being developed almost daily. ATF St. Paul Field Division will post new persons of interest as they become available on its Twitter account at @ATFStPaul.