Used personal protective equipment belongs in the trash, not on the ground

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Masks or gloves should be worn on your face and hands and when you're done with them, they should be thrown into the trash. Unfortunately, too much of this stuff is getting tossed on the ground.

For obvious reasons, any sort of trash disposed of in that way isn't good right now. It gets into streams and can pollute the water we drink. If you're wearing a mask or gloves as you walk out of a store and there isn't a trash can right there, there are other ways to dispose of it. "If there isn't, put something in your car, whether it's a Ziploc bag or a small trash bin," said council member Annalissa Johnson. According to Olmsted County Environmental Resources, you shouldn't recycle your PPE - just throw it away in the normal garbage bin.

Johnson explained when other people have to pick up your litter, that in itself can risk spreading germs, defeating the purpose of the gear. "You don't want to spread those germs around either. But being able to protect yourself and other people too because if you throw it on the ground other people have to go around and pick it up," Johnson said. If you see any personal protective equipment laying on the ground, do not pick it up with your bare hands. It's best to use gloves if you do want to pick it up or use something else that doesn't directly touch your hand.