Person of interest in Huisentruit disappearance plans move back to Iowa to defend 'reputation and honor'

A longtime person of interest in the disappearance of former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit is planning on moving back to Iowa with hopes of clearing his name.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:48 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 7:46 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A longtime person of interest in the disappearance of former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit is planning on moving back to Iowa with hopes of clearing his name.

John Vansice, who said he was the last person to see Huisentruit prior to her abduction in 1995, has confirmed he is planning on moving back to Iowa with his wife.

You can read more about John Vansice's connection to the case here. 

Vansice spoke with Steve Ridge, a Magid media consultant and a former award-winning investigative reporter.

Ridge said Vansice and his wife plan on moving back to Iowa to “defend his reputation and honor.”

Ridge said Vansice is considering legal action against a man he says provided false and misleading information to investigators over the years. However, no lawsuit has been filed yet.

Ridge reported in April that Vancise is dealing with an aggressive form of Alzheimer’s. Ridge obtained that information by combing through medical records. Ridge said Vansice is not incapacitated due to his diagnosis.

Vansice has been a prominent figure in the case since Huisentruit went missing on June 27, 1995, on her way to work after leaving the Key Apartments.

She was 27 years old when she vanished.

She was declared legally dead in May of 2001, and her case has drawn national attention over the years. Her case was featured on “48 Hours” in 2018, and Vansice declined to comment on the case during the show.

More than two years ago, a search warrant was executed against Vansice. The contents of that search warrant have remained sealed.

Vansice has denied any involvement in Huisentruit’s disappearance and has undergone a variety of forensic tests, including DNA and polygraph testing.

