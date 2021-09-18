Person killed in a fall at an eastern Iowa state park

BELLEVUE, Iowa – Authorities are investigating a death at a state park in eastern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says local officials were notified around 4:21 am Saturday about an individual who had apparently fallen from a bluff at Bellevue State Park. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department and Maquoketa Police Department assisted with this incident, which remains under investigation by the DNR and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

State officials say Bellevue State Park remains open for visitors.