Person hit and killed by traffic south of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person is dead after they got out of their vehicle and were hit by oncoming traffic.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the intersection of Highway 65 and 220th Street, south of Mason City, around 8:13 pm Tuesday. Deputies arrived to find someone who had been struck by a vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation indicates the victim got out of their vehicle on the road and then was hit and killed. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office says it does not expect charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle which hit the victim.
