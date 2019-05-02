Clear

Person flow to the hospital after Mason City auto accident

Happened along 12th Sreet NW.

May. 2, 2019
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say one person has been flown to the hospital after an auto accident in Mason City Thursday evening.

It happened along 12th Street NW between North Pierce Avenue and North Taft Avenue. 12th Street has been blocked off for about 2 miles.

Police say five people were involved in the accident, two adults and three children. No word on the condition of the person taken by helicopter or any of the others.

