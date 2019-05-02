MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say one person has been flown to the hospital after an auto accident in Mason City Thursday evening.
It happened along 12th Street NW between North Pierce Avenue and North Taft Avenue. 12th Street has been blocked off for about 2 miles.
Police say five people were involved in the accident, two adults and three children. No word on the condition of the person taken by helicopter or any of the others.
Related Content
- Person flow to the hospital after Mason City auto accident
- Auto accident in Mason City
- Five 20 and younger killed in Mason City auto accident
- Mason City sewage flowing into the Winnebago River
- Auto accident in Fillmore County
- UPDATE: Auto accident in Byron
- Auto accident in Olmsted County
- UPDATE: Motorcycle accident in Mason City
- Two-vehicle accident north of Mason City
- Monday morning auto accident in Rochester
Scroll for more content...