LAKE CITY, Minn. – Searches have resumed for someone who fell off a boat Thursday afternoon.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report around 4:49 pm of an individual falling off a boat into the Mississippi River near Lake City. A passenger on the boat says the individual went under the water and did not resurface.
A search was conducted until sunset with the help of the Lake City Fire Department, Goodhue county Sheriff’s Office, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The search began again at 7 am Friday.
The identity of the missing person is not being released pending notification of family.
Related Content
- Person disappears into the Mississippi River in SE Minnesota
- Kayakers rescued along Mississippi River
- NE Iowans crash in SE Minnesota
- SE Minnesota trail gets national designation
- Early morning fire in rural SE Minnesota
- Special deer hunts planned for SE Minnesota
- Addressing water quality issues in SE Minnesota
- Vulgar graffiti underneath bridge in SE Minnesota
- Dealing with rising waters in SE Minnesota
- SE Minnesota farmer still searching for some cows that floated down the river
Scroll for more content...