Person disappears into the Mississippi River in SE Minnesota

Search resumes Friday morning.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 8:35 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LAKE CITY, Minn. – Searches have resumed for someone who fell off a boat Thursday afternoon.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report around 4:49 pm of an individual falling off a boat into the Mississippi River near Lake City. A passenger on the boat says the individual went under the water and did not resurface.

A search was conducted until sunset with the help of the Lake City Fire Department, Goodhue county Sheriff’s Office, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The search began again at 7 am Friday.

The identity of the missing person is not being released pending notification of family.

