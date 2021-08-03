Perseid Meteor Shower: What You Need To Know

Every year during July and August, the Earth passes through the debris trail of Comet Swift-Tuttle. The small pieces of debris (meteors) enter the Earth's atmosphere and burn up as they do so, creating the spectacle we know as the Perseid meteor shower. As the Earth passes through the center of that debris trail, that is when we get to the peak of the meteor shower and can see several meteors per hour. The best way to view the meteor shower is to get out of the city and away from the light pollution. Assuming the weather cooperates with clear skies, you may be able to spot several meteors streaking across the sky.