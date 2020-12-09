Perkins&Will continuing to focus on downtown waterfront project

ROCHESTER, Minn- The downtown waterfront might soon look different in the future. During a second forum today, Jay Demma, a senior planner for global design company Perkins&Will, discussed his vision to develop the downtown waterfront. According to the city's website, Rochester launched the Downtown Waterfront S.E. Small Area Plan back in July. Demma who is the project manager, is stil looking to turn the land where AMPI use to be into more retail, hospitality, and housing space.

"It's impossible to do any quality planning if you don't take into consideration the context around what your planning area is," explained Demma. "We certainly have been doing that."

Demma is looking to work with property owners to transform 60 acres of land to give people more connectivity, mobility, and make the area more vibrant.

"Were creating a vision that has alot of different input around it," said Demma. "Actual redeveoplment of specific properties within the project area are going to be contingent on the property owners themselves."

No date has been set yet as to when developing will begin. Perkins&Will is hoping to have the land fully developed by the next 30 years.