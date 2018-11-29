Perkins locations set to close up shop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular restaurant chain is closing not one but two locations in Rochester. According to an employee, Perkins is closing both of their restaurants in the city. The one on South Broadway is already closed for business and we're told the north location will be open until 10:00PM Friday evening. The employee tells KIMT they just learned of the closure Thursday afternoon.
