Perkins locations set to close up shop in Rochester

A popular restaurant chain is closing not one but two locations in Rochester.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 10:52 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular restaurant chain is closing not one but two locations in Rochester. According to an employee, Perkins is closing both of their restaurants in the city. The one on South Broadway is already closed for business and we're told the north location will be open until 10:00PM Friday evening. The employee tells KIMT they just learned of the closure Thursday afternoon.

