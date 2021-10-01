Clear

Performers from across the world take the stage in Rochester this weekend

"It's a family entertaining families."

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 11:27 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Have you ever had a dream so vivid you thought it was real? A show stopping by the Med City says you can witness that kind magic and mystery in real life this weekend.

The outstanding international performers and staff at Cirque Italia have successfully transformed a section of the Apache Mall into a surreal dreamscape for Southeast Minnesota experience.

The show's all-star team has been training day and night to take you inside the mind of a 50's obsessed boy who's fallen asleep. Their performance is full of lights, adventure, and high-octane action, giving audience members of all ages something to enjoy.

"It's a really, really unique show," Ringmaster, Clown, and Comedian Alex Acero told KIMT. "You'll see a lot of rock... Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe. We have the consumes for the girls with the little polo from the 1950s."

The performance takes place on the only traveling water stage in the United States, one of three of its kind in the world. On it, you can catch master jugglers, contortionists, and a barrage of performers from across the world pull out all the stops to keep you on your toes.

"You can expect to see performers from everywhere, from Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Frace, Cuba, Mexico. So you will see all of these countries getting together to entertain you and your family," Acero said.

5th generation circus performer and juggler Emiliano Fusco says the Cirque Italia experience stands apart from atop the stage too.

"You know, I work in a lot of circuses, like in big buildings where we don't get to see the reaction of people because they're far away. Here, it's more intimate. You see all the reactions of people, the faces, and of course, they make you feel good about it when we do something. We work really hard for it, and that pays off when people really enjoy what you do," said Fusco.

Acero adds, "we have moms saying 'my two-year-old son, he didn't even eat his cotton candy because he was watching the show, he was so entertained."

Talent isn't the only factor taking Cirque Italia to the next level. Family, in many ways, is the foundation of this international team as they travel far and wide wielding more than wet wardrobes.

"Most of us are related by family or friends in some way," said dancer Abbey Lawley. "We all travel with our families, children, pets, grandparents, brothers, sisters, which makes Cirque Italia - it's a family. It's a family show, and I think that you can definitely feel that when you come here."

"We only have three weeks in the whole year off," Acero said. "We have three weeks off, and then we start the whole season again. So normally we start from Florida, we go all the way to New York, Massachusetts, and we drive all the way back down, so it's a family entertaining families."

Catch this dazzling show while you can - Cirque Italia is only in town through Sunday. Tickets are free for toddlers below age two, and discounts are available for parents coming with their kids.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 711094

Reported Deaths: 8256
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1446951877
Ramsey60222955
Dakota53805505
Anoka49997495
Washington31709320
Stearns26075244
St. Louis21461342
Scott20371151
Wright19346167
Olmsted16640112
Sherburne14155109
Carver1261353
Clay950897
Rice9436127
Blue Earth903449
Crow Wing8358104
Kandiyohi767893
Chisago752158
Otter Tail712298
Benton6817102
Mower590638
Winona573252
Goodhue569781
Douglas565184
Beltrami559472
Itasca546873
Steele534221
McLeod531765
Isanti514671
Morrison491363
Becker475261
Nobles462051
Polk459975
Freeborn447742
Lyon413154
Carlton407760
Nicollet396449
Pine393129
Mille Lacs371561
Brown369644
Cass368739
Le Sueur355130
Todd343635
Meeker321949
Waseca304126
Martin282033
Wabasha25945
Dodge25375
Hubbard252441
Roseau242524
Redwood214443
Houston214317
Renville209648
Fillmore209311
Wadena202827
Pennington200422
Faribault191625
Sibley185312
Cottonwood182524
Chippewa174739
Kanabec172629
Aitkin162839
Watonwan160811
Rock146419
Pope13798
Jackson137512
Yellow Medicine135920
Koochiching130419
Pipestone127027
Swift122819
Murray121010
Clearwater118818
Stevens112611
Marshall111919
Lake99121
Wilkin92914
Lac qui Parle90624
Mahnomen7609
Big Stone7204
Norman7149
Grant7089
Lincoln6974
Kittson55622
Unassigned531103
Red Lake5228
Traverse4565
Lake of the Woods4274
Cook2190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449902

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk71109695
Linn27380367
Scott23792266
Black Hawk19654344
Woodbury17979239
Johnson1734895
Dubuque15013224
Pottawattamie13607190
Dallas13358102
Story1236448
Warren726195
Webster6628106
Cerro Gordo6521106
Clinton650599
Des Moines636587
Muscatine6117111
Marshall607882
Sioux552276
Jasper545976
Lee545484
Wapello5441130
Buena Vista482443
Marion476886
Plymouth448486
Henry361642
Jones347759
Washington344854
Bremer338966
Benton335956
Carroll332453
Boone328736
Crawford328245
Mahaska293856
Dickinson285950
Clay265629
Kossuth262571
Jackson259644
Buchanan256838
Tama254775
Hardin253847
Delaware244044
Fayette236545
Cedar234425
Page230624
Wright227441
Winneshiek223437
Hamilton222053
Harrison209276
Madison204421
Floyd204142
Clayton203258
Butler196537
Poweshiek195037
Iowa192027
Mills191325
Cherokee187440
Jefferson186738
Allamakee184552
Lyon182941
Calhoun178213
Winnebago176331
Hancock176037
Cass173156
Louisa165751
Grundy163936
Appanoose162950
Shelby162739
Emmet156741
Franklin155824
Humboldt155826
Union153837
Mitchell153743
Sac150923
Chickasaw146518
Guthrie146332
Palo Alto137129
Clarke134427
Montgomery131340
Keokuk128533
Monroe123233
Howard120322
Ida112639
Davis107925
Greene106812
Pocahontas104223
Lucas103823
Monona101534
Worth9988
Adair98934
Osceola86517
Fremont78511
Decatur77911
Van Buren77621
Taylor75012
Wayne67723
Ringgold64127
Audubon61514
Unassigned5780
Adams4554
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Scattered showers linger this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Walz proclaims October as 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Performers from across the world take the stage in Rochester this weekend

Image

Cirque Italia stops in the Med City

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Cirque Italia

Image

Growing youth hockey in Mason City

Image

Gov. Walz declares October 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

Image

Pheasant Hunting

Image

Cleaning Up Mason City

Image

ECHO Center opens to help those struggling with homelessness

Community Events