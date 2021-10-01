Performers from across the world take the stage in Rochester this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Have you ever had a dream so vivid you thought it was real? A show stopping by the Med City says you can witness that kind magic and mystery in real life this weekend.

The outstanding international performers and staff at Cirque Italia have successfully transformed a section of the Apache Mall into a surreal dreamscape for Southeast Minnesota experience.

The show's all-star team has been training day and night to take you inside the mind of a 50's obsessed boy who's fallen asleep. Their performance is full of lights, adventure, and high-octane action, giving audience members of all ages something to enjoy.

"It's a really, really unique show," Ringmaster, Clown, and Comedian Alex Acero told KIMT. "You'll see a lot of rock... Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe. We have the consumes for the girls with the little polo from the 1950s."

The performance takes place on the only traveling water stage in the United States, one of three of its kind in the world. On it, you can catch master jugglers, contortionists, and a barrage of performers from across the world pull out all the stops to keep you on your toes.

"You can expect to see performers from everywhere, from Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Frace, Cuba, Mexico. So you will see all of these countries getting together to entertain you and your family," Acero said.

5th generation circus performer and juggler Emiliano Fusco says the Cirque Italia experience stands apart from atop the stage too.

"You know, I work in a lot of circuses, like in big buildings where we don't get to see the reaction of people because they're far away. Here, it's more intimate. You see all the reactions of people, the faces, and of course, they make you feel good about it when we do something. We work really hard for it, and that pays off when people really enjoy what you do," said Fusco.

Acero adds, "we have moms saying 'my two-year-old son, he didn't even eat his cotton candy because he was watching the show, he was so entertained."

Talent isn't the only factor taking Cirque Italia to the next level. Family, in many ways, is the foundation of this international team as they travel far and wide wielding more than wet wardrobes.

"Most of us are related by family or friends in some way," said dancer Abbey Lawley. "We all travel with our families, children, pets, grandparents, brothers, sisters, which makes Cirque Italia - it's a family. It's a family show, and I think that you can definitely feel that when you come here."

"We only have three weeks in the whole year off," Acero said. "We have three weeks off, and then we start the whole season again. So normally we start from Florida, we go all the way to New York, Massachusetts, and we drive all the way back down, so it's a family entertaining families."

Catch this dazzling show while you can - Cirque Italia is only in town through Sunday. Tickets are free for toddlers below age two, and discounts are available for parents coming with their kids.