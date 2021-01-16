Peperoni Hot Pockets recalled over glass and hard plastic in the food

WASHINGTON, DC – Over 700,000 pounds of peperoni “Hot Pockets” are being recalled over fears the frozen food might contain pieces of glass and hard plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says Nestle Prepared Foods is recalling about 762,614 pounds of frozen pepperoni hot pockets product was produced from November 13, 2020 through November 16, 2020. Federal officials say Nestle has gotten four reports of glass or plastic in the food and one report of a minor mouth injury. This product has a shelf life of 14 months and could already be in people’s freezers.

The recall covers 54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614. The packaging bears establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These “Hot Pockets” packages were shipped to retail locations nationwide. FSIS says if you have it in your freezer, throw it away or return it to where it was bought. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé consumer services at (800) 350-5016.