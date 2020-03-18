Clear
BREAKING NEWS US, Canada to temporarily close shared border to non-essential travel Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

People's Food Co-op is taking extra measure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19

As coronavirus continues to spread, it's having a real impact on businesses.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 9:46 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local grocery store is making sure it's employees and customers are staying healthy as coronavirus continues to spread.

People's Food Co-op is actually seeing more and more customers coming in. They're making sure they maintain the highest level of sanitation practices throughout the store.
The local grocery store already has some precautions in place. CEO, Lizzy Haywood, said they're discontinuing sampling and product demos and they've placed extra hand sanitizers around the store along with more reminders to customers and staff about hand washing. "Planning for the worst and hoping for the best," explained Haywood. "We wanna make sure that all the people coming in and all the people who want food from the Co-op feel safe and protected and know that we're taking all the measures."

Haywood said as far as the food and supplies go, they won't be running out. "Certainly we've been purchasing higher levels. We've found that most customers are finding everything they need," Haywood said. "Hand sanitizer has been the thing to run out the most quickly, but paper goods and cleaners remain in stock."

People's Food Co-op is postponing any upcoming events and classes through the end of March. Haywood said that refunds will be issued. If you would like to stay up to date with the store, you can check their Facebook page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain starting today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No visitors allowed at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Educating kids at home

Image

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Image

Bars, restaurants, and more closed in Iowa

Image

Gun sales increase during pandemic

Image

Olmsted Presser

Image

Coronvirus takes a dent on college recruiting

Image

Austin Bruins react to regular season cancellation

Image

People's Food Co Op

Community Events