People's Food Co-op is taking extra measure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local grocery store is making sure it's employees and customers are staying healthy as coronavirus continues to spread.

People's Food Co-op is actually seeing more and more customers coming in. They're making sure they maintain the highest level of sanitation practices throughout the store.

The local grocery store already has some precautions in place. CEO, Lizzy Haywood, said they're discontinuing sampling and product demos and they've placed extra hand sanitizers around the store along with more reminders to customers and staff about hand washing. "Planning for the worst and hoping for the best," explained Haywood. "We wanna make sure that all the people coming in and all the people who want food from the Co-op feel safe and protected and know that we're taking all the measures."

Haywood said as far as the food and supplies go, they won't be running out. "Certainly we've been purchasing higher levels. We've found that most customers are finding everything they need," Haywood said. "Hand sanitizer has been the thing to run out the most quickly, but paper goods and cleaners remain in stock."

People's Food Co-op is postponing any upcoming events and classes through the end of March. Haywood said that refunds will be issued. If you would like to stay up to date with the store, you can check their Facebook page.