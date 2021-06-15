People's Energy Cooperative warning members about fraud calls

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says one of its members received a phony phone call Tuesday trying to con her out of hundreds of dollars.

PEC says the woman reported a call claiming she need to pay $499.11 for a new meter or she would be disconnected immediately. When the woman responded that she would contact PEC to confirm, she says the caller hung up on her.

People’s Energy Cooperative says it will never ask for bank or payment information from members over the phone and if any member receive such a call or one threatening disconnection without immediate payment, they hang up and call the customer service number on your bill.

PEC provides electric power to 19,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona Counties.