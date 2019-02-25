People throughout the region digging out of snow

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mother nature dumped nearly a foot of snow on Albert Lea. In Mason City got 8 inches, while Austin and Rochester got nearly 11.

The major blizzard over the weekend closed roads throughout our area. In Rochester cars were buried.

That impact stretches all the way to Forest City, where cars also remain beneath mountains of snow.

“It sucks because i have a lot of work to do,” said Erick Bromberg.

He’s a student at John Marshall High School where his studies can wait while he clears snow.

Bromberg is one of the lucky one’s who has a snowblower.

“I'm out here plugging away,” said Bonnie Szurgot.

She’s shoveling her driveway because her snow blower blew out.

“It’s not the best thing i want to do but I did have a couple cups of coffee,” she adds “I‘m ready for spring. I’m anxious to get out on the lakes.”

For those who are still trying to dig themselves out, Mayo Clinic suggests you stretch your body first and take frequent breaks.