People shop for groceries ahead of this week's snowstorm

ROCHESTER, Minn- Silver Lake Foods was busier than it normally is on Sundays as customers started shopping ahead of a snowstorm that is predicted to come this week.

"The threat of snow, typically will bring people in because they won't want to be without food or the neccesities," said Manager Tom Viken.

According to Viken, people are stocking up on milk, ground beef, cereals , and other essentials. He knows though that today won't be the only day customers will food shop ahead of the storm.

"I know we will be busy Monday and Tuesday morning prior to the storm coming, and will see an increase in business both days," said Viken.

Other customers though like Thomas Dousa, are not just stocking up for the weather but for New Year's as well.

"We are getting both holiday specalties but we are also getting everyday sorts of foods for the next week and a half or so," said Dousa.

People like David Crandall don't think the snowstorm is going to be a big deal and is not stocking up at all.

""I don't think it's going to be a thunderous thing by any means," explained Crandall.

The amount of snow Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Central Iowa can recieve in the area can recieve is still uncertain.