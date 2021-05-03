People rally at Soldiers Field Memorial Park for more funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With days left until the Minnesota State Legislature ends, people are rallying for change. Soldiers Field Memorial Park was packed on Sunday with nearly 40 people asking Senators Dave Senjem and Carla Nelson to fund their futures.

"We want to make sure our local senators who actually have key positions are advancing and leading on providing enough resources so everyone can thrive," said rally attendee Nowell Bjerkass.

Community members and leaders with Faith in Minnesota, a political organization, met to ask the senators to fund childcare, paid family and medical leave, and affordable housing.

People like state representative Liz Boldon made speeches to try to bring change.

"The power of all of us, that is the power," said Boldon. "Our collective voice to make known what we want to see in our communities. The senate is also passing budget bills. Those bills look very very different. They are not centered on the people of our communities. They are centered around power for many wealthy Minnesotans."

Quality Kids Care Center Director Helen White also spoke, raising awareness about what educators deserve from Minnesota's government.

"Childcare providers and teachers deserve the same dignity and respect and honor from our state government that we give to the kids and families each day," explained White.

People in support of funding these issues are encouraged by the rally-goers to call their legislators and share posts on social media. The Minnesota State Legislature will be ending on May 17.