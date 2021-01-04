People protest to reopen Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn- The cold weather couldn't stop many Minnesotans from protesting. Dozens took their voices to the streets on Sunday to march from city hall to the police department, to show they want the state to reopen. In November, Governor Walz rolled back on some of the restrictions leaving various individuals to be irritable and desperate to reopen.

"It's time to open back up Minnesota and start exercising and practicing our constitutional freedoms," said Lisa Hanson, a business owner who organized the protest.

Hanson is the owner of The Interchange Wine and Coffee Bistro who is facing a five year liquor license revocation for ongoing violations of the executive order. It's more than just unemployment, shut downs, and closures people are over.

"It's time to quit with this bologna with the mask wrapping," said Jason Peterson.

Peterson was one of the people protesting because he believes the Coronavirus is a fake scam and that people aren't actually dying from it.

"The CDC has changed the rules and their turning around and spiking the numbers on something ain't there," explained Peterson.

Even people like Charlie Graham who has health risks, came out to show their thoughts toward the virus.

"I would probably be in a bad place if I were to get it but I don't believe it would actually kill me," said Graham.

Just like Peterson, Graham doesn't trust the CDC, believes the numbers are not accurate, and isn't concerned about it.

Although most of the protestors are unhappy with the governor and the decisions he's made, there were some counter protesters there thanking him and showing some positivity.