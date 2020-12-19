People outdoor dine for a good cause

ROCHESTER, Minn- It might have been a little chilly out, but that did not stop people from dining outdoors and enjoying a nice drink and time with friends in Shar's Country Palace's parking lot. Minnesotans haven't been able to dine indoors or outdoors in almost a month, when Governor Walz made new restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases.

For $20, Shar's allowed its customers to bring heaters, ice shacks, and tents, and enjoy a hot dog, chips, and alcohol.

"We kind of had to get creative but we are drinking for the animals today," said Madison Brede, an employee who works at the bar.

The bar decided to donate some of the income to Paws & Claws, since the animal shelter has made an impact on one of their own employees.

"One of our other employees, she volunteers there," explained Brede. "That is an organization that is very dear to her heart, so she suggested that. We kind of jumped on that bandwagon with her in supporting the animals."

When restaurants were forced to close in November, Shar's Country Palace took a hit financially, especially for its staff. Owner Kimberly McHugh had to furlough seven employees, however, that didn't stop them from helping out others.