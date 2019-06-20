Mason City rate increase debate: Some see hike as a necessity, others worried about the bottom line

MASON CITY, Iowa - With increases for fees on water, sewer, storm sewer and sanitation on the way, we hit the streets to see what residents had to say.
The city council approved the rate hikes at this week’s meeting.
“None of us like to pay more, but that’s just the way it is,” Glen Hepker said. “As long as the prices don’t move up more than inflation, I think that’s the way it works.”
A woman spoke with said the hikes are a necessity for the city to be effective.
“If it helps the city be more effective and prepared for emergencies, that’s OK,” Kelli Demord said.
Other we spoke with still had concerns about how the increase will impact their bottom line.
