Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

People meet with representatives asking for support on issues

About 70 people came out to a conversation with state representatives.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Sunday, the interfaith action group, Isaiah, hosted a conversation for people to talk with political leaders.

All four state representatives were invited but only Representative Duane Sauke and State Senator Dave Senjem were there.

Citizens shared their stories and asked the legislators to support a number of issues like paid family and medical leave, protecting MNCare, and standing up against Islamophobia.

“If people could leave with one thing from this conversation, I would hope that it would be hope. That they feel like maybe politics can work for them and their families, and that maybe they can impact something meaningful in their lives,” Alexa Horwart, an Isaiah lead organizer, said.

Citizens shared their stories and the political leaders each got a few minutes to respond.

Horwart encourages people to take the conversation beyond the one meeting by continuing to reach out to legislators, and even by talking about the issues with family and friends.

“The more that we talk about these things with people across the political spectrum, the more we will be able to move forward,” she said.

The Rochester meeting was just one of about 60 statewide of people of faith meeting with representatives.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking warmer air but more rain chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa Bulls homecoming

Image

Clearing the ice

Image

Parking fee changes in Rochester

Image

Representatives meet with constituents.

Image

North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club hosts 1860 Spring Training event

Image

Earth Hour

Image

New Hilton Hotel in downtown Rochester

Image

Dancing for the Dream

Image

Saturday morning listening post

Community Events