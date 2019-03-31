People meet with representatives asking for support on issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. – On Sunday, the interfaith action group, Isaiah, hosted a conversation for people to talk with political leaders.

All four state representatives were invited but only Representative Duane Sauke and State Senator Dave Senjem were there.

Citizens shared their stories and asked the legislators to support a number of issues like paid family and medical leave, protecting MNCare, and standing up against Islamophobia.

“If people could leave with one thing from this conversation, I would hope that it would be hope. That they feel like maybe politics can work for them and their families, and that maybe they can impact something meaningful in their lives,” Alexa Horwart, an Isaiah lead organizer, said.

Citizens shared their stories and the political leaders each got a few minutes to respond.

Horwart encourages people to take the conversation beyond the one meeting by continuing to reach out to legislators, and even by talking about the issues with family and friends.

“The more that we talk about these things with people across the political spectrum, the more we will be able to move forward,” she said.

The Rochester meeting was just one of about 60 statewide of people of faith meeting with representatives.