People making a difference in Rochester recognized as Mayor's Medal of Honor recipients

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thirteen people making a difference in Rochester were recognized at the Mayor's Medal of Honor award ceremony. People making a positive impact in areas such as education, diversity, and community service were honored.
"It's the people that make Rochester so marvelous and so to be able to recognize just a handful of those people who who are out there making a difference every single day, who volunteer, who give their all is really remarkable," says Mayor Kim Norton.
Jeanette Fortier received the Senior/Elder Achievement Award for her work as volunteer musician at Madonna Towers of Rochester. "I'm very humbled. I never imagined that I would receive this award," she says.
This is the 36th annual award ceremony and Mayor Norton's first year hosting.
