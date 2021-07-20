People in downtown Rochester react to Jeff Bezos in space

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos can add another accomplishment to his resume. The billionaire put on his spacesuit and blasted into space this morning on his rocket company's first flight with people aboard. Bezos became the second billionaire in nearly two weeks to ride his own spacecraft. The Washington Post owner joined Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson in traveling to space.

Bezos left from Van Horn, Texas with his brother Mark, Wally Funk, an aviation pioneer from the Dallas area, and an 18-year-old from the Netherlands. The trip lasted 10 minutes and marks the start of commercial passenger service to space.

KIMT News 3 caught up with people in downtown Rochester who shared their predictions on what Bezos trip means for future space travel.

"I think that it might incentivize extremely wealthy people to try it which might make it more accessible for themselves," says Cameron Fowler.

Although Fowler sees Bezos trip to space as motivation, he has a problem with the way the billionaire created fortune to fund the trip.

"I don't think that they should avoid their taxes so they can afford it. I feel like if he paid his fair share of taxes, then sure, spend any leftovers doing whatever you want. It's your money."

But other Med City residents including Michael Nunemacher are fine with Bezos launch.

"It's their money. They can do what they want with it. I think they are exploring opportunities like business growth and honestly getting into space, that has always been the next frontier."

Bezos also created Blue Origin, an aerospace company. His launch into space comes exactly 52 years after Neil Armstrong walked the moon.