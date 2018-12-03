People in Rochester shovel away the first snow storm of the season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is covered in white after getting almost 8 inches of snow on Saturday. This means the weekend was spent shoveling.

"Today, last night, and probably some more tonight," William Whitehorn, a resident of Rochester, said. "This is 'Minnesnowta,' part of living in the north."

The City of Rochester is also doing its part, closing down roads from 12am-8am on Monday to plow. Details of what roads will be closed and where parking will be prohibited can be found here.

While shoveling can be a pain for some, it's actually enjoyable for others.

"Because you get to just be off and do your own thing, just do your own thing, it's peaceful," Kyle Hulberg, resident of Rochester said.

"I don't have a lot of time to go to the gym, so this is my work out," Whitehorn said.

But then again, this is only the first snowstorm of the season.

"This is just the beginning. So just wait for January or February you'll probably be shoveling a whole lot more," he said.