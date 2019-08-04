Clear

People in Rochester rally against gun violence

The Call To Action To End Gun Violence rally was organized late Sunday morning by Moms Demand Action.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After two mass shootings in less than 24 hours, people in Rochester are rallying to say no more. Dozens of people came to an anti-gun violence rally, organized late Sunday morning by the anti-gun violence advocacy group, Moms Demand Action. 

"We noticed on Facebook that a lot of people who aren't necessarily Moms Demand Action members were angry, they were sad, they were looking for something to do, someway to get involved. So, we thought we need to get these people together and tell them what they can do," Alisha Eiken with Moms Demand Action said. 

Kevin Ewing is a former school principal and came out to be the voice for future generations, remembering the days of having to prepare a school for a possible shooting. 

"We practiced for days like that," he said. "It's just so wrong. I fear for our children who worry about getting shot, I fear for our adults who have to care for them. It's just enough."

Speakers at the rally held back tears while also calling on lawmakers to make changes to gun laws or get out of office. A couple of times the chant 'vote them out' broke out among rally-goers. 

The event ended with a moment of silence for all gun violence victims, wanting everyone to leave not just with ways to take action but also with something else. 

"To give hope to other people that they're not alone and that laws can change," Ewing said. 

Rochester Council-member Michael Wojcik and State Representative Tina Liebling were elected officials in attendance. 

