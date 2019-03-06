Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

People in Rochester get their ‘Ashes to Go’ this Ash Wednesday

This is the seventh annual ‘Ashes to Go’ in Rochester.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 10:39 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Rochester, Minn. – It’s Ash Wednesday and a couple pastors in Rochester are making sure everyone can get their blessings this year.

Two pastors from different churches braved the cold and took to the downtown streets Wednesday morning for ‘Ashes to go.’ It’s an effort to allow people to get their blessings who may not have time to go to church during the work day. People can be blessed and marked with ashes on their way to work.

While some might say doing the ancient blessing on-the-go makes it lose some meaning, for one pastor, it’s a way to bring religion outside of the church.

“We can experience God everywhere. We don't have to be in the church to experience God. And I think it's a helpful reminder. People can be reminded on their way to work and hopefully it brings a little peace to them,” Pastor Karna Hagen-Mosalik, from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, said.

Every year, pastors from different churches participate.

“We realize that we're all on the same team and just sharing God's love in little, different niches and unique ways. We have a lot in common and we can build on that,” Pastor Karna said.

‘Ashes to go’ lasted from 7 to 8am on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -3°
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Light Snow Showers Thursday

Image

Highway 14 Project moves forward

Image

Survey results are in

Image

Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Image

Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Helping Music Man Square

Image

State basketball: Bishop Garrigan vs. Montezuma

Image

State basketball: Clear Lake vs. West Delaware

Image

Walz announces clean energy plan

Image

Clear Lake Boys Writing History

Community Events