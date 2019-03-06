People in Rochester get their ‘Ashes to Go’ this Ash Wednesday

Rochester, Minn. – It’s Ash Wednesday and a couple pastors in Rochester are making sure everyone can get their blessings this year.

Two pastors from different churches braved the cold and took to the downtown streets Wednesday morning for ‘Ashes to go.’ It’s an effort to allow people to get their blessings who may not have time to go to church during the work day. People can be blessed and marked with ashes on their way to work.

While some might say doing the ancient blessing on-the-go makes it lose some meaning, for one pastor, it’s a way to bring religion outside of the church.

“We can experience God everywhere. We don't have to be in the church to experience God. And I think it's a helpful reminder. People can be reminded on their way to work and hopefully it brings a little peace to them,” Pastor Karna Hagen-Mosalik, from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, said.

Every year, pastors from different churches participate.

“We realize that we're all on the same team and just sharing God's love in little, different niches and unique ways. We have a lot in common and we can build on that,” Pastor Karna said.

‘Ashes to go’ lasted from 7 to 8am on Wednesday.