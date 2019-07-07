Clear

People in Rochester celebrate the World Cup win

The US Women's National Soccer Team won their fourth World Cup title on Sunday.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's what everyone is talking about; the US Women's National Soccer Team winning their second conescutive World Cup title on Sunday.

There were a few viewing gatherings in Rochester on Sunday including at Gray Duck Theatre and Little Thistle Brewing Co.

Fans were glued to the screen, decked out in US team gear to watch the women beat the Netherlands 2-0.

A young girl's soccer team came out to Little Thistle to watch the game and tell KIMT why the team is so special to them.

"My favorite thing about watching how well they are, is because then maybe, like, I might be able to do that when I get older like that too," 7-year-old Josie said.

Her teammates, Huxley, Hazel, and Lennox, quickly chimed in, "same!"

The inspiration also felt by adult fans watching the game on the last day of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"Very proud. I mean they're giving their all, they have that momentum, they carry it anywhere," Lindsey Hanson said. "It's been so great."

Missed the game? Get the recap here.

