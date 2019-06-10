People in Rochester 'Wear Orange' to end gun violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to wearorange.org, 100 Americans are killed with guns every day in the United States.

The movement, Wear Orange, started when fifteen-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in 2013. Now, Wear Orange events are held across the country where people wear the color to bring awareness to gun violence.

On Sunday, Moms Demand Action hosted a Wear Orange gathering in Rochester at Assisi Heights.

"They chose the color orange because it's the color hunters use for their safety and for them it symbolized don't shoot, we deserve to be protected too," Alisha Eiken, with Moms Demand Action, said.

Sunday's program included a moment silence to honor victims of gun violence and a drum circle with the intention of bringing an end to the issue. It also included guest speakers, which included gun owner and gun violence survivor, Shannon Johnson.

"My neighbor was sitting in his one-ton truck, which was unlocked and running, when he shot and killed my dad," she told the crowd.

It's stories like these that inspired about 50 people to come out. Linda Helberg is just one of the attendees, she explained why she chose to come.

"I just hate hearing the news and seeing the reports. it just makes me sick, physically sick to think that more people are having to deal with it," she said.

Kathy Bolin came to hopefully learn about a way to help the movement.

"Whenever I hear of students, of children being shot, people being shot, people being shot in prayer meetings, it does impact me personally," she said. "It affects my soul, my sense of safety, my well-being."

While the event honored victims, it was also a call to action.

"No more firearm suicides, no more gunshot wounds, no more children bringing guns to school. We are going to join together and create a future that is free of gun violence," Erin Zamoff, Minnesota Moms Demand Action State Lead, said.

The day had some feeling hopeful the call will be answered.

"I just think we need to be reasonable and sensible. And it may mean we need to give up our guns because all life is sacred," Bolin said.

Mayor Kim Norton also made a proclamation at the ceremony. B'nai Israel Synagogue Rabbi Michelle Werner and community leader Basem Fadlia also spoke.

