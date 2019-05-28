People hold peaceful protest for pigs

AUSTIN, Minn. - On Tuesday morning, people with the group Minneapolis Animal Save came to Austin to stand outside of Quality Pig Processing near Hormel Foods Corporation.

QPP processes about 19,000 hogs a day and all of its fresh meat goes to Hormel.

Minneapolis Animal Save plans to stand with the pigs coming in on trucks in their final moments before going into the facility.

"They're just in rough condition," Ashley Riddle, event organizer, said. "Looking in their eyes, it tells a lot. I mean their eyes are very similar to human eyes, so, you know, it's hard not to feel some heartbreak about what they're going to endure."

It also is using this demonstration to raise awareness about the humane treatment of farm animals.

"Many people drive past slaughter houses and don't really think twice about what's going on there. We want people to look a little more into that and what's happening behind these walls. There's a reason they're not doing public tours," Riddle said.

This comes after a video went viral in 2015 accusing QPP of brutal treatment of pigs at the Austin facility.

At the time Hormel condemned the treatment of animals and took action.

Here is Hormel's latest response to the peaceful protest happening on Tuesday:

Hormel Foods expects all its suppliers, including QPP, to adhere to our robust and industry-leading animal care practices. We are aware that from time to time animal rights groups protest QPP, an independent third-party supplier for our company.

Our Supplier Responsibility Principles are clear as to our expectations of our suppliers. Robust audits are conducted at our supplier facilities and we hire third-party auditors to audit to our standards.

Here is QPP's latest response:

At QPP, animal care is a priority to our company, our employees, and to our customer. We have made many investments in both facility design and employee training to make sure we consistently exceed industry standards, USDA FSIS standards, and the standards of our customer. We have multiple levels of verifications to make sure that the highest level of animal care is consistently delivered. We have third party experts that conduct audits any time we are operating to verify that these standards are met. There are humane handling officers that are experts in animal care, put in place by our customer, to monitor our animal care during all operating hours. We have unannounced audits conducted by top industry professionals who monitor all activities we perform. In fact, the most recent outside unannounced audit resulted in QPP receiving the best score possible. We have one of the most robust verification programs in the industry to ensure that we handle animals in a way that is above and beyond the requirements.