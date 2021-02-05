People grocery shop ahead of arctic air and Super Bowl Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn- When temperatures drop in the upcoming hours, many won't have the motivation to travel. Also Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend, a time when grocery stores are packed with customers buying food for the big game. To avoid departing their homes in the arctic air or buying food on Super Bowl Sunday, customers did some stocking up on Friday at Silver Lake Foods.

"I'm going to hibernate for about three days," said Mini Powell who was stocking up to stay inside and prepare for Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers.

Although they were busy on Friday, the store was real busy earlier this week, when people were also stocking up ahead of the snow. Even though many are getting their grocery shopping out of the way today, Cooper expects a busy weekend.

"Whether they come out the next two days like they do in a normal year is hard to say," Cooper tells KIMT News 3. "We just go as if they come in and do their shopping tomorrow or today."

According to Cooper, COVID-19 has made business unpredictable for major holidays and celebrations.

"We don't know how people are going to react," explained Cooper. "Are they going to gather at big parties, are they

just going to keep it simple? The bottom line is people eat at those things."

The supermarket is predicting chips and chilli to be the top-selling items of the weekend.