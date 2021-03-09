Clear

People gather on Zoom for Virtual Disability Services Day

The event drew dozens of advocates including Possabilities of Southern Minnesota who met with legislators to promote awareness.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 6:37 PM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ROCHESTER, Minn- Dozens of people gathered virtually on Tuesday to meet with their legislators for Virtual Disability Services Day at the Capitol in St Paul. Although they couldn't be there in person, the pandemic didn't stop them from meeting on Zoom.

One of the advocates for Disability Services Day was Possabilities of Southern Minnesota. Its executive director Susan Mackert tells KIMT News 3 that the event is a way to bring attention to the issues faced by people with disabilities.

"This is the most wonderful celebration that we have annually," said Mackert. "It's a day that we celebrate people with disabilities. We all come together to remind legislators and decision makers that we are here."

Each year, dozens of advocates for people with disabilities share with legislators like Representative Jennifer Schultz or Senator John Hoffman,  how to best support those with disabilities. According to Mackert, nine percent of people living in The Med City have a disability. The event helps promote awareness and shares with Minnesota legislators how the services they provide support those people and maximize their opportunities.

"We need them to know that when decisions are made, you want to think about people with disabilities," explained Mackert. "There are individuals in our community that need extra support or that need to be included in anything that involves our community."

Regardless if it is in person or virtual, Disability Services Day is also about recognition and celebration.

