People depart The Med City ahead of the snow

ROCHESTER, Minn- Rochester International Aiport might not have been busy earlier but there were some brave people who were still traveling. On Thursday, a small group of travelers awaited at the airport for outgoing flights.

"I have no fears," said Mike Harris who was traveling back to Long Island New York. "I've been traveling a lot so I don't really worry about the weather."

According to RST Marketing and Communications Manager Tiana O'Connor, the airport operations team is always prepared for the winter season and crews keep the airffield open during nearly all winter storms. In addition to New York, people were traveling to Idaho, Lousiana, and Oklahoma.

While people came to Rochester for Mayo Clinic and were leaving to head home, one lady who lives in the city was departing from it because of a family tragedy.

"My brother died," said Laura Katter . "I have the do the funeral arranging."

It is recommended to always check with your airline for the updated flight status before heading to the airport.