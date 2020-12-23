People flock NerdinOut for last minute gifts

ROCHESTER, Minn- With snow falling and not much time left before Christmas, people are flocking malls, shopping centers, and small businesses like NerdinOut to do some last minute holiday shopping. Although the weather isn't great, people still came todo their last minute holiday shopping.

"Were out doing some last minute holiday shopping just making sure we got those presents in the stockings and already to go," explained Ryan Evans.

Other customers came to pick up merhcandise from an aunction.

"They have an auction on Facebook so were coming up to pick something up that we got, just for us," said Chris White.

Samantha Davidson, the store manager, tells KIMT what some of the store's top selling items are this holiday season.

"Everyone has been asking for "The Mandalorian" of course. That's been really popular," explained Davidson.

Funko Pop! figures have also been top sellers at the store. According to Davidson, people are also looking for retro merchandise and have been asking about gifts that their siblings grew up having.

NerdinOut hasn't mentioned about any deals they are having after the holidays. Customers though still have one more day to do their holiday shopping. NerdinOut will be open on Thursday only until 2pm.