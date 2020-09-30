People encouraged to do their part to make Rochester a litter bit better

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Because of the pandemic, the city-wide clean-up event Litter Bit Better is cancelled this year.

Instead, people are encouraged to do litter pick-up indepdently, and find smaller ways to do their part the keep Rochester trash-free.

Here are a few ideas for ways you can help:

· Litter Walks: Bring a small trash bag on any walks you take and pick up any litter along the way. If your dog comes along, be sure to clean up their waste too.

· Prevent litter at home: Place all trash in a plastic bag and tie the bag shut before throwing it away. Do not overload your garbage and recycling containers and make sure each container cover closes completely.

· Recycle: Learn what can be recycled with your curbside hauler or at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus. All items should be clean, dry, and empty and then placed loosely in your recycling cart.

· Report illegal garbage dumping, especially large items or piles of garbage

· Within the City of Rochester, call Rochester Community Development at 507-328-2950.

· Outside of Rochester's city limits, call the Olmsted County Planning Department at 507-328-7100.

· Adopt-a-Drain: Register for www.adopt-a-drain.org and clean up debris on storm drains in your neighborhood.