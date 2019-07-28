Clear

Celebrating a second chance of life and the people who made it possible

On Sunday, Mayo Clinic hosted its annual family picnic for organ donors and recipients at Soldiers Field Park.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People came to Soldiers Field Park on Sunday to celebrate the gift of life. 

Mayo Clinic hosted its annual family picnic where organ donors and organ recipients got to connect and share stories over food, games, and music. 

Gary Engler from Blue Earth made the trip down. He was in the Med City just about a year ago for a much different reason. 

"I had NASH disease and they said that it would probably be a year, two years, until I got a liver," he said. 

NASH stands for Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis. For his daughter, Megan, the diagnosis meant she needed to help. 

"Just wanted to help him out. He gave me life, so I wanted to give it back," she said. "They called me and said i'd be a match and my liver would work, and then I told dad then right away."

The news gave Gary mixed emotions. 

"I was excited but also scared for her because it's a big deal for her to go through something like this," he explained. 

Gary and Megan describe the whole experience as having a lot of ups and downs but it ultimately helped Gary recover and made the father-daughter duo a little bit closer. 

The two spent the day sharing their happy ending and hearing that of others at the picnic. 

"Just how lucky everybody all is to get a second chance at life too, everybody looks so good, and you just get to share your stories and see how good everybody's doing," Megan said. 

It's a gift so meaningful to Gary, he's making sure it's one he can give someday. 

"I had my license renewed not too long ago, in June of this year, I never had a donor deal on it, and I finally put it on," he said. "If there's something that I have when I pass away that someone else can get...good."

Mayo Clinic has been hosting this picnic for about 35 years. 

Right now, there are about 114,000 people in the U.S. waiting for a lifesaving organ.

To learn more about donating life, click here. 

Community Events