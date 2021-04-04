People celebrate Easter in-person at Rochester church

ROCHESTER, Minn- Easter this year was extra special for numerous Emmanuel Baptist Church congregants. Many families gathered in- person at the church for the holiday for the first time since 2019.

Children were super excited as they collected eggs inside the church and learned more about Easter on the warm Sunday.

"We consider worship to be essential for us and the terminology of this day," explains the church's pastor Leo Endel. " It's very important for us to gather together as the body of Christ, believers together, to worship him and gather together to sing praises to his name."

Following the egg hunt was a service where congregants were happy to worship together on the holiday again.

"It really was amazing thinking back to last year when we were just beginning to figure out how to broadcast remotely," said churchgoer Joy McAfee. "It was exciting seeing so many people being able to participate today."

Other churchgoers like Michael Halverson also enjoyed worshipping with the congregants again.

"I think it's fantastic. It's about time," said Halverson.

Emmanuel Baptist Church will have more in-person festivities this summer.