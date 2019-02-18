People are sick of shoveling but we have more snow on the way

MASON CITY, Iowa- People are still digging out from the weekend snow and say it’s getting a little old at this point.

“I’m sick of it,” said Scott Abendroth of Mason City.

“What bothers me is my back,” said Daniel Cobeen. “I don’t have a snow blower so I’m shoveling everything by hand. When you get to around 60 you start to feel it.”

Rochester has already set a new record for snow in the month with around 22 inches. Mason City is well on its way.

“I can believe it, but I hope it doesn’t happen,” said Scott.

Currently, Mason City has seen 11 inches of snow. The KIMT Storm Team 3 is predicting four to six inches Wednesday and more snow this weekend meaning we are getting close to breaking the record of 21.8 inches set back in 1961. That’s leaving people wondering where to put the snow.

“The piles are getting so tall,” said Scott. You really have to lift the snow up there or it’s just going to fall back on the sidewalk or driveway.”

And others wondering when it’s all going to finally end.

“You shovel one day then the wind blows and you have to redo it or you get a few more inches,” said Scoot. “I’m just sick of it.”