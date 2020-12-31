People are saying they're glad to see 2020 go

MASON CITY, Iowa - A majority of the people who spoke to KIMT News 3 this afternoon seem to be glad that 2020 is almost gone and they're looking forward to what 2021 might hold.

Of course, the biggest thing on everyone's mind is the pandemic. People are saying they are tired of wearing masks and having to be separated from family and friends.

They're also sad about missing out on some big events this year, like the 4th of July.

It's not just the pandemic on people's minds, it's another 'P' word, politics.

The election was also a source of stress for many of the people we spoke with and they hope 2021 is more peaceful in that regard.

Francis Miller gives his hopes for a pandemic free new year.

"I'm hoping it will be eradicated someway or another with the shots that are going on. I'm just hoping and praying especially for the restaurants and the businesses who will be able to open up," said Miller.

Miller also said he hopes both sides of the political spectrum can work together and do what's best for the country in 2021.