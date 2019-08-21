Pending sale of Fisherman's Inn in Oronoco, lakeside County park could expand

ORONOCO, Minn. - On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Commissioners voted to approve the purchase agreement of the Fisherman's Inn, a restaurant on Lake Zumbro.

The Fisherman's Inn has been in Jim Peterson's family since 1987. He says he has mixed emotions about the sale. "I've been here 33 years. I've put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, there's been a lot of enjoyment, a lot of emotions of all types but yes, I'm ready to move on. I've been ready for a little while. Sometimes it just takes a little bit for it to happen and the timing was right for us too," he says.

The sale is pending and not final, but if it does go through, it's likely the restaurant will be torn down and the White Bridge Pier county park will be expanded.

If the sale goes through, the Fisherman's Inn will be open and serving until at least the end of the year. Customers will be allowed to use up gift cards during that time. "we want customers that have come here for years to come and give us an opportunity for them to say goodbye, for us to say goodbye, and there are going to be some people that are gonna want to say good riddance. It's part of the deal but we don't want to hang a shingle on the door and shut everybody out," says Peterson.