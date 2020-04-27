Clear
Pence to visit Mayo Clinic on Tuesday to learn about testing 'moonshot'

Mike Pence - AP image

The famed clinic is partnering with the state and the University of Minnesota to boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 7:42 PM
By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has an appointment Tuesday at Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic to learn about a new coronavirus testing “moonshot” that has the famed clinic partnering with the state and its flagship university to quickly boost the state's capacity to 20,000 tests a day.

It’s an approach that leverages a health care infrastructure not all states can match. And it should help Minnesota become one of the most aggressive states at testing on the scale experts say is necessary to safely reopen the economy. Minnesota is one of several states that have quit waiting for the federal government for help.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the state's partnership with the University of Minnesota and Mayo last Wednesday, promising that every resident with symptoms of the coronavirus can get tested once the plan ramps up in the next few weeks.

“This is not a state that’s just going to get through COVID-19; this is a state that’s going to lead this nation and the world out of this,” Walz vowed of his ”moonshot."

Pence recognized Walz's efforts at a White House briefing Thursday, where he also praised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for an initiative to boost his state's testing capacity to 22,000 per day through a partnership with reagent manufacturer Thermo Fisher. The vice president also cited Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for a partnership with Utah-based startup Nomi Health aimed at increasing her state's lagging testing capacity by 3,000 per day from its current 1,000-2,000.

“This is the kind of approach and commitment that we need, and I’m glad the vice president is shining a light on promising efforts. We need more,” Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said of Pence's visit to Mayo. “Kudos to Minnesota for being a part of that.”

Minnesota has one of the lowest confirmed cases per-capita in the country, but its testing has lagged behind what the Walz administration says is needed. An Associated Press analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project shows that Minnesota now ranks among the lowest states in per-capita testing, sixth from the bottom at 10.51 per 100,000 residents, with Kansas last at 9.01. Rhode Island is the highest at 50.51. while New York, the hardest hit state, ranks second at 41.21.

“Minnesota is probably low in terms of tests per thousand compared with other states, but the good news for Minnesota is the testing that it's doing relative to the cases it's finding is relatively high ...,” Nuzzo said. “You don't want the majority of your tests resulting in cases because that suggests there's many cases out there you're not finding.”

Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 14 to 286 as of Monday, while 214 new confirmed cases raised the statewide total to 3,816. State and private labs had conducted 61,268 tests as of Monday,

There is huge variation across the country on how aggressive states have been about testing, said Dr. Joel Shalowitz, an adjunct professor at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. That’s partly because some states that do a lot of testing, such as New York and New Jersey, are among the hardest hit states, while some states that do less testing also have fewer cases. So a lot of testing is driven by the need to test, or the alleged need, he said,

While the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic are “absolutely world-class institutions,” Shalowitz said, much will depend on how accurate their testing proves to be. False positives can force healthy patients into isolation, while false negatives can lead to infected people spreading the virus. Accuracy among other institutions varies widely, he said.

“If Minnesota can increase its capacity to 20,000 tests per day, that would be a very meaningful increase in its testing capacity,” said Dr. Thomas Tsai, a health policy researcher at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Being home to both the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic “does increase the tools in the toolbox for being able to perform tests,” he said. But test numbers aren't the whole answer, he cautioned.

“Testing capacity is one part of the puzzle,” Tsai said “The most important piece is the strategy around testing — not waiting for people to show up. You have to do active contact tracing and active outreach into the community.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3816

Reported Deaths: 286
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1332177
Nobles3521
Ramsey27820
Olmsted2396
Anoka1655
Dakota1437
Clay1259
Washington1138
Winona6613
St. Louis6110
Pine520
Carlton510
Martin434
Stearns380
Kandiyohi350
Wright331
Freeborn330
Scott321
Blue Earth290
Mower280
Polk230
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver170
Sherburne160
Steele120
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Nicollet92
Unassigned90
Rice91
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Murray80
Norman70
Jackson70
Chisago71
Watonwan70
Meeker60
Cottonwood60
Beltrami60
Lyon60
Isanti60
Rock50
Cass50
Benton40
Faribault40
Todd30
Renville30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
McLeod30
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Aitkin10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Swift10
Lac qui Parle10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Sibley10
Mahnomen10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5868

Reported Deaths: 127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk73224
Black Hawk7149
Linn57334
Johnson4266
Woodbury4091
Marshall3800
Muscatine3057
Louisa2662
Tama2637
Scott2085
Dallas1690
Washington1325
Jasper830
Dubuque801
Allamakee683
Poweshiek501
Clinton471
Bremer412
Henry311
Cedar280
Benton271
Pottawattamie251
Winneshiek240
Story230
Warren190
Jones180
Iowa170
Des Moines161
Harrison150
Fayette150
Crawford141
Cerro Gordo140
Clayton121
Buchanan120
Plymouth110
Wapello90
Shelby90
Mahaska91
Grundy80
Van Buren80
Marion70
Osceola70
Boone70
Lyon70
Monona70
Hamilton70
Sioux70
Hardin60
Howard60
Jefferson60
Unassigned60
Guthrie60
Lee50
Jackson50
Page50
Dickinson50
Webster40
Humboldt40
Delaware40
Chickasaw40
Buena Vista40
Butler40
Hancock30
Clay30
Madison31
Cherokee20
Winnebago20
Wright20
Clarke20
Appanoose22
Mitchell20
Mills20
Franklin20
Keokuk20
Adair10
Worth10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Greene10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Union10
