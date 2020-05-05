VP Pence to visit Iowa to discuss reopening religious services

DES MOINES, Iowa (The Des Moines Register) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Iowa on Friday to meet with faith leaders to discuss reopening religious services to the public.

The visit comes a week after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would lift restrictions on religious gatherings as long as they observe social distancing guidelines and increase sanitation efforts.

The Des Moines Register reports Pence also plans to visit visit Hy-Vee’s headquarters to hold a roundtable discussion about securing the nation’s food supply.

