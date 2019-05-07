Clear

Pence to plug trade deal to Minnesota farmers, steelworkers

Mike Pence - AP image

White House officials say Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Minnesota to talk with farmers and steelworkers about the status of a trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 2:25 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — White House officials say Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Minnesota to talk with farmers and steelworkers about the status of a trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Pence is scheduled to begin his day Thursday at R & J Johnson Farms in Glyndon, located about 10 miles east of Fargo, North Dakota. Officials say he will tour the facility and talk to producers about how the new trade deal will benefit Minnesota.

Later Thursday Pence plans to stop at a St. Paul steel mill. Officials say he will tour the Gerdau Ameristeel plant and give a speech to employees.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, still needs congressional approval. Mexican officials have said the deal could fall part of the U.S. Congress does not ratify it this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Ansgar students telling stories about hometown heroes

Image

Bomb threat at Rochester Lourdes High School

Image

Tracking Our Last Nice Day Before Rain & Cold

Image

Autism Awareness Game

Image

BB gun damage across town

Image

Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

Image

Looking toward a new pool and gym

Image

Walk MS: Patient story

Image

Chateau Theatre's future

Image

What are vertical subdivisions?

Community Events