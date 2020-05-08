Clear
Pence calls cancellation of religious services a 'burden' on believers

'It's been a source of heartache for people across the country.'

Posted: May 8, 2020 3:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence spoke Friday to a group of faith leaders in Iowa about the importance of resuming religious services, saying the cancellations in the name of slowing the spread of the coronavirus have “been a burden” for congregants.

Pence spoke with the religious leaders and Republican officials during a brief visit to the Des Moines area. He was set to speak later in the day with agricultural and food company executives.

"It's been a source of heartache for people across the country," Pence told about a dozen people at the Church of the Way Presbyterian church in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale.

Pence told the group that continued efforts to hold services online and in other ways “made incalculable difference in our nation seeing our way through these troubled times.”

Iowa is among many states where restrictions on in-person services are starting to ease as stay-home orders imposed to stop the virus are being gradually ended.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who joined both of the state's Republican senators at the event, has instituted new rules that allowed services to resume with restrictions if they maintain social distancing and practice thorough sanitary cleaning.

At Friday's event, some religious leaders expressed hesitation at resuming large gatherings, while others said they would begin holding services in the coming weeks.

“We are pretty much in a position of uniformly believing that it’s too early to return to personal worship. It’s inadvisable at the moment particularly with rising case counts in communities where we are across the state,” said David Kaufman, rabbi of Temple B’nai Jeshurun in Des Moines.

The Rev. Terry Amann, of Church of the Way, said his church will resume services May 17 with chairs arranged so families can sit together but avoiding the temptation to shake hands or offer hugs. He said hand sanitizer will be available.

“These are challenges but we’ll be able to do it," Amann said. “We’re excited to get back together as brothers and sisters in Christ.”

The discussion of reopening in-person church services comes as a new poll by The University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows just 9% of Americans think in-person religious services should be permitted without restrictions, while 42% think they should be allowed with restrictions and 48% think they should not be allowed at all.

Among Americans who identify with a religion, 45% say in-person services shouldn’t be allowed.

Pence left the meeting to meet with agriculture and food supply leaders. Iowa leads the nation in egg and pork production and is a top grower of corn and soybeans.

Meatpacking is among the state's biggest employers, and companies have been working to restart operations after closing them because hundreds of their workers became sick with the coronavirus.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9365

Reported Deaths: 508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2962342
Stearns11614
Nobles11532
Ramsey71739
Anoka42627
Olmsted3368
Dakota32212
Kandiyohi2381
Clay22215
Washington19312
Martin1114
Scott1001
St. Louis8911
Sherburne881
Wright731
Winona6815
Benton641
Carlton620
Pine610
Carver580
Blue Earth550
Rice481
Polk430
Cottonwood430
Freeborn390
Steele370
Mower360
Jackson290
Le Sueur280
Todd260
Murray250
Goodhue250
Itasca240
Crow Wing231
Otter Tail210
Dodge210
Unassigned200
Rock190
Watonwan180
Becker180
Nicollet182
Meeker180
Lyon150
Douglas140
Chisago141
Wabasha120
Waseca120
Fillmore121
Morrison110
Wilkin113
Norman90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass70
Isanti70
Faribault70
Renville60
Beltrami60
Mille Lacs61
McLeod60
Pipestone50
Chippewa50
Wadena40
Kanabec40
Lincoln30
Pope30
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Mahnomen21
Houston20
Traverse20
Swift20
Lac qui Parle20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Sibley20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Koochiching10
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11046

Reported Deaths: 231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk205354
Black Hawk145019
Woodbury14294
Linn80556
Marshall6863
Dallas6444
Johnson5436
Muscatine44117
Tama32111
Louisa2802
Scott2747
Jasper2295
Dubuque1755
Wapello1650
Washington1547
Crawford1241
Allamakee994
Poweshiek785
Pottawattamie712
Bremer565
Clinton531
Story521
Plymouth440
Henry421
Cedar391
Warren350
Benton351
Boone330
Guthrie320
Sioux310
Jones300
Des Moines291
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska201
Clayton192
Buena Vista180
Winneshiek180
Osceola170
Lee170
Harrison170
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Shelby130
Howard130
Marion120
Hardin110
Butler110
Monona110
Madison101
Hamilton90
Page90
Webster80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Van Buren80
Clay80
Unassigned80
Jackson70
Davis70
Franklin70
Chickasaw60
Keokuk60
Jefferson60
Humboldt60
Dickinson60
Appanoose63
Carroll50
Mills50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Clarke40
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Adair30
Hancock30
Mitchell30
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Montgomery20
Monroe20
Sac20
Taylor10
Worth10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
