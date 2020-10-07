Clear

Pence, Harris face off on COVID-19 in VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence looks at Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as she answers a question during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah.

Separated by plexiglass barriers, Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris sparred Wednesday night over the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 8:46 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2020 8:52 PM
Posted By: By STEVE PEOPLES, KATHLEEN RONAYNE, MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris sparred vigorously over the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 210 thousand Americans Wednesday night, Pence defending President Donald Trump's efforts while his Democratic challenger condemned them as “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country."

Harris also declared she would not take a vaccine if Trump endorsed it without the backing of medical professionals.

Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, acknowledged that "our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year.”

But he added, “I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first," Pence said, promising millions of doses of a yet-to-be-announced treatment before the end of the year.

He also condemned Harris' skepticism of Trump's bragging about vaccines-to-be: "Senator, I ask you: Stop playing politics with peoples' lives.”

There were heated exchanges early on, but overall it was a far more respectful affair than the opening presidential debate eight days earlier. While Trump was the aggressor then, butting in and almost yelling, Pence demonstrated the discipline and Midwestern folksy style he is known for.

The candidates debated in an auditorium where any guest who refused to wear a face mask was to be asked to leave, an extraordinary backdrop for the only vice presidential debate of 2020.

Ultimately, the prime-time meeting was a chance for voters to decide whether Pence or Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is ready to assume the duties of the presidency before the end of the next term. It’s hardly a theoretical question: President Donald Trump, 74, is recovering from the coronavirus, and 77-year-old Joe Biden has not been infected but would be the oldest president ever.

For those reasons and more, the debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City shaped up as the most meaningful vice presidential debate in recent memory. It came at a precarious moment for the Republicans in particular, with growing concern that Trump's position is weakening as more than a dozen senior officials across the White House, the Pentagon and inside his campaign are infected with the virus or in quarantine.

Trailing in polls, Trump and Pence have no time to lose; Election Day is less than four weeks away, and millions of Americans are already casting ballots.

Before Harris said a word, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to stand on a vice presidential debate stage. The night offered her a prime opportunity to energize would-be voters who have shown only modest excitement about Biden, a lifelong politician with a mixed record on race and criminal justice, particularly in his early years in the Senate.

Harris, 55, is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She is also a former prosecutor whose pointed questioning of Trump’s appointees and court nominees helped make her a Democratic star.

Pence is a 61-year-old former Indiana governor and ex-radio host, an evangelical Christian known for his folksy charm and unwavering loyalty to Trump. And while he is Trump's biggest public defender, the vice president does not share the president's brash tone or undisciplined style.

The candidates also clashed on taxes -- or specifically, Trump's refusal to release his tax returns four years after repeatedly promising to do so. The New York Times reported last month that the president pays very little personal income tax but owes hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

“It’d be really good to know who the president owes money to,” Harris said.

“The one thing we know about Joe, he puts it all out there. He is honest, he is forthright,” she added. “Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been about covering up everything.”

Pence defended Trump as a job creator who has paid more than his fair share of taxes and shifted toward Biden: “On Day One, Joe Biden’s going to raise your taxes.”

While the debate covered a range of topics, the virus was at the forefront.

Trump released a video just three hours before the debate calling his diagnosis “a blessing in disguise” because it shed light on an experimental antibody combination that he credited for his improved condition — though neither he nor his doctors have a way of knowing whether the drug had that effect.

Pence serves as chair of the president’s coronavirus task force, which has failed to implement a comprehensive national strategy even as Trump himself recovers from the disease and the national death toll surges past 210,000 with no end in sight.

The candidates appeared on stage exactly 12.25 feet (3.7 meters) apart and separated by plexiglass barriers. Both candidates released updated coronavirus test results ahead of the debate proving they were negative as of Tuesday.

Critics suggested that Pence should not be at the debate at all.

The vice president attended an event last week at the White House with Trump and others who have since tested positive, but Pence's staff and doctors insist he does not need to quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 105740

Reported Deaths: 2140
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29045944
Ramsey11733328
Dakota8099130
Anoka6826141
Stearns438726
Washington423159
Scott279434
Olmsted270728
Nobles201616
St. Louis200749
Wright18608
Blue Earth18237
Clay159342
Carver15097
Rice14068
Mower13846
Sherburne127215
Kandiyohi11743
Winona101518
Waseca8229
Lyon7914
Crow Wing65818
Benton6273
Chisago6042
Nicollet60217
Steele6022
Freeborn5684
Beltrami5575
Todd5462
Watonwan5414
Otter Tail5386
Martin51712
McLeod5143
Le Sueur4994
Itasca46116
Douglas4403
Goodhue4239
Pine4050
Isanti3651
Polk3594
Morrison3433
Becker3252
Carlton3181
Dodge2890
Pipestone28114
Chippewa2672
Meeker2432
Cottonwood2410
Wabasha2410
Brown2262
Cass2234
Yellow Medicine2193
Sibley2133
Redwood2067
Mille Lacs1953
Murray1943
Rock1931
Renville1768
Fillmore1740
Hubbard1711
Faribault1650
Unassigned16253
Jackson1601
Swift1561
Houston1540
Kanabec1509
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Lincoln1290
Koochiching1284
Stevens1281
Pope1100
Aitkin1031
Big Stone940
Wadena900
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake770
Grant704
Norman700
Marshall601
Mahnomen591
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater380
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 93335

Reported Deaths: 1404
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16581271
Woodbury601674
Johnson530528
Black Hawk467895
Linn4460116
Dubuque377147
Story359517
Scott335529
Dallas294639
Pottawattamie237241
Buena Vista206512
Sioux19086
Marshall183135
Webster140014
Wapello139158
Plymouth128123
Clinton121523
Muscatine117256
Crawford11687
Cerro Gordo111923
Warren10026
Jasper91834
Des Moines9089
Henry8475
Marion8149
Tama80934
Carroll7955
Lee7128
Wright6221
Dickinson5807
Boone5698
Bremer5297
Washington52911
Delaware5154
Mahaska46321
Louisa44915
Lyon4455
Jackson4103
Clay3824
Floyd3788
Benton3711
Winneshiek3618
Poweshiek35910
Franklin35318
Hamilton3473
Winnebago34514
Harrison3375
Kossuth3290
Hardin3282
Jones3243
Buchanan3211
Emmet30611
Cherokee3022
Guthrie30112
Sac2970
Butler2962
Clayton2953
Chickasaw2931
Shelby2911
Cedar2852
Allamakee2788
Clarke2743
Madison2732
Iowa2661
Fayette2582
Page2470
Grundy2444
Palo Alto2410
Mills2361
Hancock2163
Calhoun2153
Humboldt2043
Mitchell2020
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1880
Pocahontas1802
Monona1791
Monroe17111
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1583
Union1573
Jefferson1561
Fremont1500
Ida1492
Davis1374
Greene1360
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1261
Worth1180
Montgomery1145
Audubon1091
Wayne943
Adair821
Decatur750
Ringgold592
Adams450
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
The warming trend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Pt. 1

Image

Free Parking

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Rochester city council ward 4 candidates debate

Image

Scoot to the polls

Image

Byron High School has soft open for food truck

Image

Olmsted County offers new grants for businesses

Image

RCTC responds to COVID-19

Image

Governor Walz intends to extend peacetime emergency

Image

Vice presidential debate tonight

Community Events