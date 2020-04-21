Penalty for late property tax payments delayed in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In response to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Olmsted County is giving residents a break on paying their property taxes late.

Payments for the first half of 2020 are due on May 15 but if you can’t make that, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has voted to extend the deadline to pay without a penalty to July 15. The county will also accept partial property tax payments up until July 15.

If property taxes for the first half of 2020 are not paid by July 15, penalties and interest will still apply.

At the end of July, Olmsted County will provide an additional settlement and distribution of property taxes collected between May 15 and July 15 to cities, townships, special taxing districts, and school districts.

The county is encouraging anyone who can make their property tax payments on time to do so.

Kathleen Harrington, President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement on the county's action:

"Today the Olmsted County Commissioners took action and just approved the deferral of property tax payments from May 15 to July 15 without penalties or interest. Property tax payments in escrow are not included as part of this resolution. We thank them for their leadership and compassion in supporting this deferral."

"We are very grateful to the Olmsted County Administration who advanced and the Commissioners supported this critically important financial relief for so many property owners county."

"This deferral of property taxes payment gives families and businesses a critically important reprieve for two months to help them preserve capital and manage cash flow during this challenging time."

"The Chamber will continue our advocacy all levels of government - local, state and federal – to assist in reducing the cost of doing business as we move into reopening and recovery of the economy."