Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Penalty for late property tax payments delayed in Olmsted County

Deadline pushed from May 15 to July 15.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 3:51 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 4:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In response to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Olmsted County is giving residents a break on paying their property taxes late.

Payments for the first half of 2020 are due on May 15 but if you can’t make that, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has voted to extend the deadline to pay without a penalty to July 15. The county will also accept partial property tax payments up until July 15.

If property taxes for the first half of 2020 are not paid by July 15, penalties and interest will still apply.

At the end of July, Olmsted County will provide an additional settlement and distribution of property taxes collected between May 15 and July 15 to cities, townships, special taxing districts, and school districts.

The county is encouraging anyone who can make their property tax payments on time to do so.

Kathleen Harrington, President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement on the county's action:

"Today the Olmsted County Commissioners took action and just approved the deferral of property tax payments from May 15 to July 15 without penalties or interest. Property tax payments in escrow are not included as part of this resolution. We thank them for their leadership and compassion in supporting this deferral."

"We are very grateful to the Olmsted County Administration who advanced and the Commissioners supported this critically important financial relief for so many property owners county."

"This deferral of property taxes payment gives families and businesses a critically important reprieve for two months to help them preserve capital and manage cash flow during this challenging time."

"The Chamber will continue our advocacy all levels of government - local, state and federal – to assist in reducing the cost of doing business as we move into reopening and recovery of the economy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2567

Reported Deaths: 160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin97580
Ramsey20210
Olmsted1974
Dakota1246
Washington974
Anoka952
Nobles760
Clay623
Winona6110
St. Louis5210
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Scott271
Mower260
Wright251
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns170
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine110
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Brown71
Cottonwood60
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Norman50
Benton40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Unassigned40
Rock40
Polk30
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Kandiyohi30
Meeker30
McLeod30
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Lincoln20
Jackson20
Red Lake20
Pipestone20
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Big Stone10
Houston10
Becker10
Kittson10
Swift10
Morrison10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3641

Reported Deaths: 83
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn40927
Polk38713
Johnson3033
Black Hawk2592
Muscatine2184
Louisa2152
Tama1976
Marshall1730
Scott1713
Washington1215
Dallas520
Dubuque461
Woodbury440
Jasper420
Clinton420
Allamakee403
Bremer280
Henry271
Cedar260
Benton231
Story200
Warren200
Pottawattamie181
Jones150
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Des Moines130
Poweshiek131
Iowa130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Plymouth80
Mahaska81
Monona70
Sioux70
Clayton71
Wapello60
Jefferson60
Boone60
Winneshiek60
Fayette60
Crawford61
Lyon50
Marion50
Jackson50
Grundy50
Page40
Guthrie40
Howard40
Webster40
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Osceola30
Hancock30
Hardin30
Keokuk30
Madison31
Clay30
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Unassigned20
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Quieter and sunny Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/21

Image

Follow up to aggressive landlord story

Image

Banners for High School Grads

Image

Rochester Downtown Alliance wants you to safely explore the Med City

Image

Suspending Immigration, Rochester's reaction

Image

Exploring downtown Rochester while social distancing

Image

Paying rent during the pandemic

Image

AFTER THE OUTBREAK: Reopening Rochester - Testing

Image

Long-term changes because of COVID-19

Image

Pork farmers take a hit during pandemic

Community Events