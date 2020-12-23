Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pelosi sides with Trump, calls on GOP to approve $2000 COVID relief payments to Americans

Nancy Pelosi, (D) California.
Nancy Pelosi, (D) California.

Pelosi had agreed to only $600 payments before President tweeted on deal.

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 11:06 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief and year-end package, upending a hard-fought compromise in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty by demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed.

Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion bill and broader government funding package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign the legislation. That revives threats of a federal government shutdown. He called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Trump in a Wednesday tweet to “sign the bill to keep government open!”

Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues “the entire country knows that it is urgent for the President to sign this bill.”

The final text of the more than 5,000-page bill was still being prepared by Congress and was not expected to be sent to the White House for Trump's signature before Thursday or Friday, an aide said.

Following Trump’s threat, Pelosi all but dared his Republican allies in Congress to meet the demand for far higher direct payments. She said she would offer the proposal for a vote on Thursday. But it would be offered under a procedure that allows just one lawmaker to block a vote and during a so-called pro forma session, with few lawmakers expected to attend.

Republicans complain Trump's proposal costs too much, but have not said if they will block it.

Railing against a range of provisions in the broader year-end funding package, including for foreign aid, Trump in his video message told lawmakers to "get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

Trump did not specifically vow to veto the bill, and there may be enough support for the legislation in Congress to override him if he does. But if Trump were to upend the sprawling legislation, the consequences would be severe, including no federal aid to struggling Americans and small businesses, and no additional resources to help with vaccine distribution. In addition, because lawmakers linked the pandemic relief bill to an overarching funding measure, the government would shut down on Dec. 29.

The relief package was part of a hard-fought compromise bill that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits and about $4 billion to help other nations provide a COVID-19 vaccine for their people.

Lawmakers spent months in a stalemate over pandemic relief funds, even as COVID-19 cases soared across the country. Democrats had pushed for higher payments to Americans, but compromised with Republicans to allow a deal to proceed.

“At last, the President has agreed to $2,000. Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!,” Pelosi said in an earlier tweet.

Republicans have been reluctant to spend more on pandemic relief and only agreed to the big year-end package as time dwindled for a final deal. And Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said that “Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open,” and Congress would step up for more aid after.

Trump's call for changes to the legislation will test his sway with a Republican Party he has held tight control of throughout his presidency. Several Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have begun to gingerly break with Trump and acknowledge his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, a step Trump has refused to take. McConnell has also warned Republicans against disputing the election on Jan. 6, when Congress must formally affirm the results.

Shortly after castigating the relief bill, Trump challenged McConnell and Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican who has also said any effort to overturn Biden's victory would be futile. Trump said he would back a primary challenge to Thune when he is up for reelection in 2022.

Trump's threats to hold up the pandemic legislation could also complicate matters for Republicans in Georgia, where two runoff races to determine control of the Senate will be held in January. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have been running as ardent supporters of Trump and will now face questions about whether they will back his call for more money for Americans.

Jon Ossoff, Perdue's Democratic opponent, tweeted simply on Tuesday night: “$2,000 checks now.”

The relief package was brought forward Monday afternoon and sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours as lawmakers worked to close the books on the year. While many lawmakers complained about being given so little time to read the bill, they overwhelmingly voted for it as local businesses and constituents seek economic relief from the pandemic

The Senate cleared the huge relief package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved it by another lopsided vote, 359-53. Those votes totals would be enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.

After months of partisanship and politicking about pandemic relief, the logjam broke after Biden urged his party to accept a compromise with top Republicans that is smaller than many Democrats would have liked.

The relief bill Trump is criticizing would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Earlier in the day, Biden applauded lawmakers for their work. He described the package as far from perfect, “but it does provide vital relief at a critical time.”

He also said more relief would be needed in the months ahead. “We have our first hint and glimpse of bipartisanship,” Biden said. “In this election, the American people made it clear they want us to reach across the aisle and work together.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 401011

Reported Deaths: 4955
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin835201321
Ramsey35897636
Dakota29019256
Anoka28113295
Washington17863173
Stearns16524161
St. Louis11928179
Scott1062573
Wright1046878
Olmsted873750
Sherburne741055
Carver623329
Clay603673
Kandiyohi525157
Rice524347
Blue Earth486726
Crow Wing440752
Otter Tail408945
Chisago399626
Benton376472
Nobles347443
Winona345342
Douglas335355
Mower323623
Polk313747
McLeod298334
Morrison284438
Goodhue283637
Beltrami279633
Lyon273226
Becker261431
Itasca261232
Isanti253828
Carlton250733
Steele24319
Pine229812
Todd219123
Nicollet198430
Mille Lacs197442
Brown193326
Freeborn187817
Le Sueur187514
Cass185717
Meeker182230
Waseca165912
Roseau156913
Martin152223
Wabasha14232
Hubbard136134
Redwood127526
Renville124537
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119812
Dodge11293
Houston108911
Wadena108310
Watonwan10215
Fillmore10190
Rock100410
Aitkin97532
Sibley9734
Kanabec89418
Pennington87112
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77614
Jackson7525
Murray7275
Pope6733
Marshall66511
Stevens6536
Clearwater63012
Wilkin5696
Lac qui Parle56713
Koochiching5338
Lake52514
Lincoln4401
Unassigned42160
Big Stone4203
Norman4058
Mahnomen3787
Grant3637
Kittson33817
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 268745

Reported Deaths: 3602
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39809400
Linn16132232
Scott13598141
Black Hawk12307210
Woodbury11936160
Johnson1069847
Dubuque10308135
Pottawattamie791187
Story778027
Dallas758362
Webster430057
Sioux423341
Cerro Gordo419159
Clinton397852
Marshall390253
Buena Vista358324
Warren355929
Muscatine344072
Des Moines337532
Plymouth327049
Wapello299590
Jasper274051
Lee273923
Marion255440
Jones253841
Henry241822
Carroll228127
Bremer219540
Crawford203320
Benton193834
Washington178027
Boone176415
Jackson172529
Tama170855
Dickinson164613
Mahaska161932
Delaware159028
Clay149711
Wright148414
Kossuth145726
Hamilton141521
Hardin140424
Buchanan138516
Harrison135752
Cedar132717
Page132413
Winneshiek130817
Clayton130639
Fayette128716
Mills124113
Floyd123932
Lyon120623
Butler120317
Cherokee117719
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek115323
Hancock112324
Allamakee111019
Iowa110819
Winnebago107928
Louisa101424
Sac101214
Grundy101114
Chickasaw100010
Cass98938
Union97716
Mitchell96326
Emmet94823
Jefferson94220
Humboldt92318
Appanoose92234
Shelby90823
Guthrie90222
Madison8958
Franklin85118
Palo Alto7827
Keokuk75922
Montgomery68914
Pocahontas6788
Ida67421
Howard67015
Greene6277
Clarke6086
Davis60718
Osceola6037
Monroe58816
Adair55217
Unassigned5410
Monona53315
Taylor5188
Lucas4927
Worth4822
Fremont4485
Van Buren44311
Decatur3953
Audubon3607
Wayne35421
Ringgold3447
Adams2362
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Turning Windy, Snowy, and Colder on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/23

Image

COVID-19 cases are steady among kids

Image

Prepared meal distribution in Stewartville

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Building a program from scratch, RCTC women's hoops ready to get started

Image

Senior Living Community Encouraged to Take Vaccine

Image

Breaking down which groups are being vaccinated right now

Image

Vaccine decision making

Image

Two Rochester start ups voted to look out for in 2021

Image

Two Rochester start ups voted to look out for in 2021

Community Events