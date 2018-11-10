UPDATE: Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department has identified the pedestrian involved in this incident as Jason Garcia of Mason City. He was walking north with another person on South Eisenhower Avenue and police say Garcia was in the traveled portion of the roadway when he was hit. The other person was not struck.

Garcia was taken to Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa and then transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment, where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the truck that hit Garcia, Jay Paulsen of Mason City, has been cited for driving under suspension.

