UPDATE: Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mason City

Listed in critical condition at Mayo Clinic.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 6:30 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 8:44 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department has identified the pedestrian involved in this incident as Jason Garcia of Mason City.  He was walking north with another person on South Eisenhower Avenue and police say Garcia was in the traveled portion of the roadway when he was hit.  The other person was not struck.

Garcia was taken to Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa and then transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment, where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the truck that hit Garcia, Jay Paulsen of Mason City, has been cited for driving under suspension.

Previous story below

MASON CITY, Iowa - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Wednesday night.
Mason City police said the collision occurred at 10:47 p.m. at 19th St. and S. Eisenhower Ave.
A 43-year-old male was walking northbound on the east side of the road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jay Paulsen, of Mason City.
The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa. The driver was uninjured.
The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.
The case remains under investigation.

